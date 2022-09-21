HELP PROTECT LAKESIDE: RESIDENTS LAUNCH FUNDRAISING SITE FOR LEGAL FUNDS TO FIGHT SEX OFFENDER PLACEMENTS

By Miriam Raftery

September 21, 2022 (Lakeside) – Last week, East County Magazine reported on Lakeside residents protesting the secret placement of five sex offenders at a home on Blossom Valley Road in their community. Now, residents have launched a GoFundMe page called “Help Protect Lakeside” to raise funds for legal costs to fight this action.

The page states, “Our Lakeside Community is devastated to find out a home in our small HOA Community is being utilized as a Facility to house up to 6 Registered Sex Offenders at all times. Our small community and surrounding neighborhoods have been blindsided by these events, and we no longer feel safe. The home, aka facility, will continue to be a revolving door for convicted criminals.”

According to the residents, there are 21 children age 16 or under in the community’s 21 homes. “Our school district has determined it's not safe to the point where our children who have to ride the bus are individually picked up each day directly in front of their homes to avoid walking past this house/facility,” the site states, adding that children have long enjoyed trick-or-treating in the area, which no longer is safe with sex offenders in the neighborhood.

“ We are determined to fight this facility, not just for our neighborhood but for yours, too,” the site states. “We have obtained legal representation. We are asking for help with our legal costs….All funds will go directly towards our legal fees. The outpouring of support, love, concern and care has been overwhelming.”