THE HIDDEN MURALS OF LEMON GROVE

Source: The City of Lemon Grove’s Zest newsletter

April 13, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- If you are in the mood for an eccentric display of outdoor art, then look no further that what Grover’s and tourists have coined as “The Hidden Murals.”

Inspired during a trip to the Wynwood Art District in Miami, Sydell Howell, owner of the medical supply depot located at 7846 Broadway, found a unique solution to liven up a lack-luster wall behind her store and to also deter rampant graffiti. Thus, the idea of the Hidden Murals was born.

Just parallel to Broadway and to the east of Lemon Grove Avenue, step through a passageway nestled between two buildings that leads to a whimsical series of lively murals in a location known as artist’s alley is where the murals can be found.

Among this tapestry of modern imagination, artist alley welcomes guests and passerby with a spectrum of colors and tones, and images of fantastic creatures and mythical beasts. These out of this world masterpieces create a sense of positivity, enthusiasm, and inspiration for all.

This wondrous world of stunning visuals was completed in 2018 by artist Beth Emmerich whom invited fellow mural artists Alex Banach, Maxx Moses, KJ Ashley, and Gloria Muriel.