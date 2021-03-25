HIGHWAY 67 LANE CLOSURES MARCH 26-30

East County News Service

March 25, 2021 (Ramona) – Cal Trans has announced that due to mowing operations along State Route 67 between Willow Road in Lakeside to Etchevary Street in Ramona, motorists should expect shoulder closures, lane reductions and lane closures with one-way traffic control directed by flaggers and pilot vehicles over the next few days.

Contractor workers have been removing accessible brush weekdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. since February and expect to complete the fire-reduction activities by mid-April.

“We are sensitive that short-term lane reductions and closures on rural SR-67 can create congestion and delays for motorists. We are working with the contractor to provide advance notice about upcoming traffic impacts,” CalTrans states.

Anticipated traffic impacts:

• Thursday, March 25: Closed shoulders on southbound SR-67 from Ellie Lane to Iron Mountain Drive. Main lanes will remain open.

• Friday, March 26, Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30:

o Lane reduction on southbound SR-67 from Iron Mountain Drive to Scripps Poway Parkway Crews will close the right lane and leave the left lane open to traffic.

• Wednesday, March 31 – Cesar Chavez Day Holiday – no work.

Please allow additional travel time weekdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and please watch for highway workers as week as slow-moving traffic and equipment.

Signs will be posted ahead of the work areas to alert motorists to the lane closure.

Work locations are fluid and determined by daily progress. The work schedule is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and materials or project-related issues.

Areas completed so far are northbound SR-67 from Willow Road to Mina Del Oro and southbound SR-67 from Mini Del Oro to just north of Poway Road.