HIGHWAYS CLOSED DUE TO SNOW

By Miriam Raftery
Photo, left via CHP: I-8 closed due to snow
December 26, 2019 (San Diego’s East County)—Travelers are encountering road closures on several major highways this morning due to heavy snowfall:
- I-8 is closed west of Willows Road in Alpine to the Imperial Highway in Imperial County due to heavy snow, with collisions reported and some motorists attempting to run through roadblocks.
- On State Route 94 at Otay Lakes Rd., flooding has reportedly halted traffic on both sides of the rushing waters one to two feet deep.
- CHP has shut down Highway 78 at State Route 79 into Julian; traffic to Julian is reportedly gridlocked according to CHP. The road may reopen soon with chain controls in effect.
- Just north of San Diego County, travelers should be aware that the Cajon Pass on I-15 and the Grapevine on I-5 are both shut down due to heavy snow.
If you must travel this morning, follow Cal Trans San Diego and check for SigAlerts to get the latest updates, as well as following East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts via email and our EastCountyAlert on Twitter.
Photo, left: View from UCSD HP Wren's Mesa Grande webcam in the mountains of San Diego's East County
