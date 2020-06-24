HIT AND RUN DRIVER IN GOLD HONDA CIVIC INJURES PEDESTRIAN IN SPRING VALLEY

East County News Service

June 24, 2020 (Spring Valley) – A 45-year-old man suffered major injuries when he was struck by a gold Honda Civic around 5:52 p.m. yesterday at Troy Street east of Central Avenue in Spring Valley. The driver fled the scene in the vehicle.

The victim was standing in the driveway of the Goodland Acres Park when the vehicle veered off course to the right, striking the pedestrian, says Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian sustained major injuries and was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego for treatment.

This collision is still under investigation.  It is unknown currently if alcohol or drugs are a factor in this crash.  

If anyone witnessed or has any information, contact the CHP El Cajon area office at 619-401-2000.


