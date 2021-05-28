HOMECARE.ORG SURVEY REVEALS 1 IN 3 AMERICANS NOTICE SIGNS OF MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES AMONG SENIOR PARENTS DURING COVID-19

Aging in place platform shares insights to raise awareness of the prevalence of anxiety and depression in older adults

Photo: by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-ND

May 28, 2021 (Atlanta, GA) – Homecare.org, a resource for data, studies, and tools to help seniors remain safe and independent in their own homes, has published a recent survey about mental health problems among older adults during the pandemic. The study generated responses from 1,000 American adults who have parents over the age of 60.

Research findings indicate that 34 percent of respondents noticed signs of anxiety or depression in their older parents during the pandemic. Approximately 31 percent of the people we surveyed said their parents mentioned feeling anxious or depressed. Overall, seniors showed signs of anxiety at a slightly higher rate than those with depression. More than 23 percent of adult children said their parents displayed suspected anxiety and about 21 percent saw suspected depression. Survey results also show that 49 percent of adults felt that their parents were more isolated than before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Our elderly population is always at risk for undiagnosed mental health conditions, and isolation during the pandemic greatly increases their chances of suffering in silence from anxiety or depression,” says Daniel Cobb, Content Director, HomeCare.org. “We hope this research study will help to increase awareness and equip families with additional resources like the directory of certified care providers, educational guides, and on-demand help.”

Homecare.org conducted this survey to raise awareness about the impact of COVID-19 on the mental well-being of older adults. Respondents answered a series of questions based on in-person interaction, virtual meetings, and conversations with their parents. The organization partnered with YouGov to administer the survey in May 2021. To access the complete report and mental health resources, please visit homecare.org/mental-health-survey.

-------------------------------------------------------

ABOUT HOMECARE.ORG



Homecare.org is an emerging platform for aging in place resources, including data, studies, and tools to help seniors stay safe and independent in their own homes. The website is managed by editors and researchers that aim to empower seniors and their loved ones through educational and informational content.

For more information about this survey, our methodology, or for interview requests, contact pr@homecare.org