HOMELESSNESS PANEL DISCUSSION APRIL 21 IN LEMON GROVE

East County News Service

April 15, 2022 (Lemon Grove) - The East County Homeless Task Force and Thrive Lemon Grove are hosting an in-person panel discussion on homelessness on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Lemon Grove Library, 3001 School Lane in Lemon Grove.

The organizations will share information about homelessness and its impacts on communities, actions that the County and East County cities are taking in the East Region, and what housed residents and businesses can do to assist efforts to reduce homelessness in Lemon Grove.

Organizations involved in outreach, creating shelter and housing, data, funding, and advocacy have been invited to participate.

Participants confirmed thus far include Lt. Patrick McEvoy with the Lemon Grove Sheriff’s substation, Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the County Board of Supervisors, Tamera Kohler, CEO of the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, and Karina Hernandez, Housing Manager for Home Start in East County.

The ECHTF is a community-based program of the San Diego East County Chamber Foundation. It promotescollaboration between public, private, and non-profit sectors to discover and action housing solutions in East County.

For more information, contact theechtf@gmail.com.