HOMICIDE AT PARK IN LEMON GROVE

East County News Service

February 23, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – A man is dead after an assault with a deadly weapon at Kunkel Park in Lemon Grove this afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the park within four minutes of a call reporting the assault at 12:40 p.m. They found a Hispanic man in his 50s lying on the ground with trauma to his upper torso.

“Deputies promptly initiated first aid and life-saving measures, later assisted by Heartland Fire and AMR paramedics. The injured man was transported by AMR to a local hospital, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries,” says Lieutenant Michelle Krugh.

Homicide investigators are working to determine the motive and circumstances, but preliminary findings suggest the suspect and victim were acquainted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 868-3200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.