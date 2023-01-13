HONDA EXPANDS RECALL OF TALON OFF-ROAD VEHICLES DUE TO RISK OF ENGINE FAILURE, CRASH AND INJURY

By Miriam Raftery

January 13, 2023 (San Diego) – Honda has expanded an earlier recall of its 2019, 2020 and 2021 Talon 1000 recreational off-highway vehicles. Honda recalled about 32,000 of the two-seater vehicles in March 2022; the new recall adds 2,000 side-by-side Talons to the recall.

The recall is due to an intake funnel screw that can loosen and enter the engine through the funnel intake, causing sudden engine failure. This can cause loss of control, increasing the risk of injury or crash. Honda has received 18 reports of such incidents, including a crash with injuries to occupants.

Consumers should immediately stop using these vehicles and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair. Consumers should immediately stop using these vehicles and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair.

he vehicles were sold in various colors including red, blue, green, gray and yellow. “HONDA” is printed on the front, sides and the rear of each vehicle. “Talon” is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) number is stamped on the frame on the left side under the left front fender. The VIN range for affected Talon 1000s is as shown below.

Original Recall:

MY Model VIN Start VIN End 2019 Talon 1000 S2 1HFVE05**K4000003 1HFVE05**K4003902

2020 Talon 1000 S2 1HFVE05**L4100001 1HFVE05**L4102280 2021 Talon 1000 S2 1HFVE05**M4200001 1HFVE05**M4202760 2020 Talon 1000 S4 1HFVE06**L4000002 1HFVE06**L4003420 2021 Talon 1000 S4 1HFVE06**M4100001 1HFVE06**M4102218

Expanded Recall:

MY Model VIN Start VIN End 2021 Talon 1000 S2 1HFVE05**M4200084 1HFVE05**M4203061 2021 Talon 1000 S4 1HFVE06**M4100121 1HFVE06**M4102580

For full details, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission webpage on the Honda Talon recalls due to crash and injury hazards:

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/American-Honda-Expands-Recall-of-Honda-Talon-1000-ROVs-Due-to-Crash-and-Injury-Hazards?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery