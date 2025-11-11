In honor of Veterans Day, Attorney General Bonta issues alert on common scams targeting veterans

Source: California Department of Justice

November 11, 2025 (Oakland) - In honor of Veterans Day, California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert warning veterans and their families to be aware of scams and fraud, including fraud perpetrated by predatory individuals or companies who exploit veterans seeking assistance accessing their benefits. Unaccredited claims representatives, sometimes referred to as “claim sharks,” often promise a faster claims process or guaranteed benefit increases. These individuals or companies are not accredited by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and operate beyond the protections and oversight of official VA regulations and their claims system. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta provides tips and information to help veterans guard against scams.

“On Veterans Day, and on all days, we recognize the significant sacrifices and contributions of veterans. Honoring our heroes means keeping them safe, and as part of that commitment, today we raise awareness of predatory practices targeting veterans,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Whether a person claims to be from the VA, or an offer sounds too good to be true, I urge Californians to triple check every offer and seek assistance from reliable and accredited channels when in doubt. Our veterans deserve protection as strong as their service.”

Receiving Reliable Assistance

Common Scams Targeting Veterans

Whether it is a scammer pretending to be from the VA, or using veterans service organization seals to gain your trust, protect yourself by staying up to date on common scams targeting veterans:

Home Loan Scams: Be aware of scammers that — through phone calls or mailers — claim to be affiliated with the government, VA, or your mortgage servicer. These fraudsters may attempt to convince you to agree to loan modifications, refinance your home, or make payments to your loans via untraceable money orders or gift cards. Be cautious of any individual or lender that: contacts you and asks you to pay fees upfront before receiving any services; tells you to cancel your mortgage payment and resend the funds elsewhere; tells you to make payments to someone other than your current loan servicer; or pressures you to sign papers you haven’t had a chance to read thoroughly or that you don’t understand — including asking you to sign over the title of your property.

Never give out personal information to a lender or servicer that contacts you out of the blue. If you are feeling unsure, hang up and call your loan servicer directly at the number that is listed on your mortgage statement. Report suspicious activity to the California Attorney General at oag.ca.gov/report and file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov

Identity Theft and Fraud: Some scammers will pretend to be from the Department of Defense, VA, or other official organizations to get your personal information so that they can commit identity theft or fraud. Before you provide any information, always make sure a request is coming from an official organization by doing a quick search on the internet. Never trust the contact information given by the person that is asking for your personal information, as scammers often give out fake contact information. Be wary of letters and emails that have misspellings, look unprofessional, or sends you to a non-government website for information or action, as these are almost always fake. Never give out your Social Security number to get military or veteran discounts.

In the event that your identity is stolen, put a fraud alert on your credit report by contacting the three main credit reporting agencies Equifax Experian and TransUnion and consider requesting a credit freeze, which will make it difficult for identity thieves to open new accounts in your name. Report identity theft right away and get a recovery plan at identitytheft.gov. File a police report with your local sheriff or police department and keep a copy for your records.

Pension Scams: Veterans 65 and over are targeted by financial advisers persuading them to buy costly annuities, transfer their assets into trusts, or to pay unnecessary fees for help with a veteran’s pension application. These advisers claim to help veterans qualify for Aid and Attendance or other veteran’s benefits but may cause them to lose eligibility or access to pension or health benefits. Only the VA can award benefits. If you are interested in Aid and Attendance benefits, get free help from your County Veterans Service Office here.

Affinity Fraud: Some scammers pose as fellow veterans or service members in order to appear trustworthy. Companies may use military-sounding names, military or veterans service organization seals, or other patriotic symbols in order to gain your trust. They may also advertise in military newspapers or magazines, use pictures of service members, or hire salespeople with a military background. Don’t be pressured into buying anything before you have a chance to shop around and do your research.