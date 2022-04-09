HORROR NOVELIST MARK Z. DANIELEWSKI AT USD ON APRIL 11

By Matthew Manosh

Photo: Mark Z. Danielewski, from his website

April 9, 2022 (San Diego) -- On Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m., A Conversation with Mark Z. Danielewski will be held in the IPJ Theatre at the University of San Diego. The event will be free and open to the public. Mark Z. Danielewski is known most for his horror novel House of Leaves. Other books he has written are the Familiar series, The Little Blue Kite and The Fifty Year Sword.

House of Leaves has been listed as one of the scariest books alongside books such as The Haunting of Hill House and It.

In 2019, the Youtuber Nigtminds put up a challenge to read the book in one week, from cover to back which included supplementary videos to go alongside the reading of the book. It has also made its influences felt in video games and music as well. Poe, Mark Danielewski’s sister, made the album Haunted, which was influenced by the book and is a supplementary work to House of Leaves.

A few months ago, Mark Z. Danielewski on his Youtube channel released a video explaining how failure is part of the creative process and how to engage with it. You can watch that here.

He has also written several short stories that you can find on his website here, each written in a similar style to House of Leaves.

