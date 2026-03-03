Horses of Tir Na Nog welcomes record intake to start Year of the Horse

Photo by Don Telford Photo by Don Telford

East County News Service

March 3, 2026 (Descanso) — Horses of Tir Na Nog , San Diego County’s longest-operating equine sanctuary, marked a historic milestone Feb. 27, by welcoming six new residents into the nonprofit's care.

The arrivals represent the largest single-day intake of domestic horses in the organization’s history, an effort made necessary by the recent closure of a local rescue facility, says Amy Pat Rigney, adminstrator and co-founder of Horses of Tir Na Nog.

The six horses -- each considered unadoptable because of advanced age or chronic health conditions -- arrived at the sanctuary seeking a permanent forever home.

The group is diverse in both breed and need, including an Appendix Quarter Horse gelding, a paint gelding, a 31-year-old retired racehorse, an 11-year-old Thoroughbred mare with a history of lameness and a 10-year-old paint pony struggling with hock issues.

The final member of the group is a mare whose condition highlights the urgent need for the sanctuary’s intervention -- she arrived with dangerously overgrown hooves and a deep-seated fear of human contact.

“While it is always sad to see another rescue close, we are so grateful to our donors who make our efforts to help at-risk horses possible,” Rigney said.

Symbolic arrival

The timing of the intake holds special significance for the sanctuary, nearly coinciding with the beginning of the Lunar Year of the Horse -- specifically the Year of the Fire Horse, a cycle associated with passion and transformation.

In the lunar zodiac, the horse is often seen as a symbol of bravery, confidence and freedom.

Rigney noted that the newest residents of Horses of Tir Na Nog embody the core characteristics of hope and determination that define the sanctuary’s mission.

Operating as a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Horses of Tir Na Nog currently provides a safe haven for more than 115 equines and other animals, including sheep, goats, alpaca and pigs.

As an adoption partner with the County of San Diego Department of Animal Services, the sanctuary operates under the strict Rescue and Retirement Guidelines of the American Association of Equine Practitioners.

Because many of the new arrivals have specialized medical needs, the sanctuary’s veterinary and farrier teams are already mobilization. A critical procedure is scheduled for Friday, March 6, for the fearful mare with overgrown feet. Due to her high level of anxiety, the team will use a patient, gentle approach to provide her first trim in a significant amount of time.

Through this specialized care, the sanctuary aims to provide these horses with the quality of life they were previously denied.

“We look forward to getting to know our new residents and seeing them thrive,” Rigney concluded.

Horses of Tir Na Nog is a community-supported equine sanctuary in San Diego County. It offers a safe haven to horses with few remaining options, ensuring they live out their lives in peace, safety and dignity.

Seeking community support

Rigney is asking for the public's help to care for the new residents.

"These horses each need proper veterinary care, feed and farrier care," she said.

Rigney said that sponsorships allow the organization to provide its residents with the best care possible.

"Sponsorships can be funded through a one-time gift or monthly/quarterly donations," she said. "We can also help you set up a fundraising page if you would like to team up with friends and family to sponsor a horse."

A full sponsorship is $3,000 annually, and includes both feed sponsorship ($1,000) and veterinary care sponsorship ($2,000).

Rigney also noted that Horses of Tir Na Nog has been offered $55,000 in celebration of the Year of the Horse. The match will be used for its monthly giving program, our Feed Posse. For the entire Lunar Year all new or increased monthly donations will be doubled.