Hot San Diego Padres poised for post-season run

Photo courtesy San Diego Padres Instagram

East County News Service

Sept. 25, 2025 (San Diego) -- The San Diego Padres are playoff-bound, clinching a postseason berth earlier this week with a strong performance that bookends a regular season defined by a scorching start and solid finish.

The Padres hold a record of 87-72 heading into a final weekend series against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Pads are currently second in the National League West -- behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (90-69) -- and have confirmed their status as a serious NL contender, ready for a postseason run, with the Friar Faithful ready and the quest for a World Series title officially on the table.

The Padres' playoff berth was secured Monday, Sept. 22, via a dramatic 11th-inning walk-off win over the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-4, with Freddy Fermin delivering the game-winning single. At that point the Padres improved to 86-71 to clinch the postseason spot.

The 2025 season has been bookended by flashes of dominance.

The Padres reached a 15-4 record, tying a franchise-best mark over their first 19 games. They also recorded an 11-0 mark at Petco Park early in the season.

In midseason, the roster underwent transformation via key acquisitions at the trade deadline. The Padres added Fermin, Ramon Laureano, Ryan O'Hearn, Nesto Cortes, J.P. Sears and All-Star closer Mason Miller. Those moves helped deepen the roster and provided supplementary pitching and offensive options.

On the leadership front, third baseman Manny Machado has delivered power and consistency. He leads the team with 26 home runs. His presence at the hot corner has anchored the infield and the middle of the order.

Right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. also returned to form. Early in the season he hit around .358 with eight homers in his first 21 games, reestablishing a great start. While his batting average moved down to .267, his flair, clutch hitting and stellar defensive presence have energized the team.

The addition of Luis Arraez at first base has been productive. He leads the club with 176 hits and has provided a high-contact, table-setter bat. His consistent on-base ability has been a linchpin in the lineup all year.

On the mound, Dylan Cease has paced the rotation in strikeouts, with 215 strikeouts. His role as a frontline starter has been steady, though his season stats (8-12, 4.55 earned run average) are more modest than some might expect. The rotation as a whole has been a relative strength of the team.

The bullpen has been crucial in preserving tight leads. Jason Adam has been a key setup arm, and Robert Suarez is second in the National League in saves (40).

Padres manager Mike Shildt, in his second year leading the team, has guided the balance between star power and role players.

Veteran Jake Cronenworth, last year's Rookie of the Year runner-up Jackson Merrill and trade additions have contributed meaningfully throughout the season, helping the Padres maintain pressure in a challenging NL West.

The regular season wraps up at home against the Dbacks (80-79) this weekend, with games Friday at 6:40 p.m., Saturday at 5:40 p.m. and Sunday at 12:10 p.m.