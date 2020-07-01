HOW SAFE ARE CHILD CARE CENTERS AND SCHOOLS DURING THE PANDEMIC? EDUCATORS AND PARENTS GRAPPLE WITH UNCERTAINTIES

By Miriam Raftery

July 21, 2020 (San Diego) - As of today, 90 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in child care facilities in San Diego, according to data updated daily by the California Department of Social Services. Statewide, the number of coronavirus cases reported by childcare facilities rose five-fold in just over a month, Ed Source reported last week.

Locally, only 11 cases have been in children; the rest were staff, parents or other adults dropping off children at centers. Just one has resulted in an outbreak of three or more cases at one facility, so it’s likely that many or most of those sickened contracted the virus elsewhere.

San Diego County has 3,837 total licensed childcare facilities, including 682 centers and 2,155 family childcare locations. The centers care for children ranging in age from infants to age 12.

This includes some summer day camps, such as a summer enrichment program run by Cajon Valley Union School District. While Governor Gavin Newsom has prohibited schools from reopening until a county is off the state watch list for at least two weeks, “The Governor’s order does not apply to day camps or daycare,” Music Watson, chief of staff at the San Diego County Office of Education confirmed.

As more businesses reopen and parents return to work, the need for childcare is on the rise. Yet KPBS has reported a shortage of childcare availability, due in part to social distancing and group size limits in some areas that have made it hard for centers to stay viable economically.

Statewide, only 2% of all childcare centers have reported cases of COVID-19. Still, there may be cause for concern. From early June to mid-July, according to EdSource, the increase in childcare centers reopened rose only 14%, but the number of cases soared by 394%. However that may simply reflect the rise in cases statewide across communities.

The potential for transmission exists despite state and county health and sanitation guidelines, which include urging childcare providers to keep groups as small as possible, with the same adult whenever feasible and providing for social distancing.