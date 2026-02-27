"ICE Out" rallies Feb. 28 at Home Depot stores across San Diego County

February 27, 2026 - Community members and local civic advocacy groups will rally at over a dozen Home Depot locations across San Diego County on Saturday, February 28, including three East County locations, calling on the company to condemn ICE activities at their properties, and stop immigration enforcement actions at these and all locations.

Organizers say ICE agents have targeted day laborers in Home Depot parking lots across the country, detaining and deporting workers who are seeking employment. Advocates describe the situation as a growing human rights crisis occurring on Home Depot property and are calling on the company’s corporate leadership to take clear, public action.

Rally participants are urging Home Depot to:

Publicly condemn ICE raids conducted on its property

Prohibit federal immigration enforcement from using its parking lots to target day laborers

Commit to ensuring that its stores are safe and welcoming spaces for all people, regardless of immigration status.

Organizers warn that continued silence from Home Depot risks eroding community trust and consumer support nationwide.

WHAT: “ICE OUT OF HOME DEPOT” rallies calling on Home Depot to take immediate action to stop immigration enforcement activity on its property.

WHO: Local non-partisan civic advocacy groups, including Indivisible chapters, concerned community members, workers, and immigrant rights advocates.

WHEN: Saturday, February 28, 2026 (times vary by location).

WHERE:

East County

El Cajon: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Home Depot, 298 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA 92020. Media Contact: Connie Elder, 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Home Depot, 298 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA 92020. Media Contact: Connie Elder, celderca@gmail.com , 619-339-7883.

Lemon Grove: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM, Home Depot, 7530 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945. Media Contact: Randy James, 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM, Home Depot, 7530 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945. Media Contact: Randy James, randyjames55@gmail.com , 619-962-9524.

Santee: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Home Depot, 255 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA 92071. Media Contact: Coleen Geraghty, 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Home Depot, 255 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA 92071. Media Contact: Coleen Geraghty, coleengeraghty@gmail.com , 619-709-4188.

North County

Escondido : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Home Depot, 1475 E Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92027. Media Contact: Richard Cannon, : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Home Depot, 1475 E Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92027. Media Contact: Richard Cannon, rwolters3@gmail.com , 770-653-6138. (Larger attendance expected)

Poway : 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Home Depot, 12175 Tech Center Dr, Poway, CA 92064. Media Contact: Susan Stevenson, : 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Home Depot, 12175 Tech Center Dr, Poway, CA 92064. Media Contact: Susan Stevenson, stevenson.susan99@gmail.com , 619-964-3183.

Encinitas : 10 AM - 11:30 AM, Home Depot, 1001 N El Camino Real. (Larger attendance expected). Media Contact: Laurie Baird, : 10 AM - 11:30 AM, Home Depot, 1001 N El Camino Real. (Larger attendance expected). Media Contact: Laurie Baird, BIGEDRIS317@proton.me , 760-736-8640

San Marcos : 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM, Home Depot, 550 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos, CA 92069.

Rancho Bernardo: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Home Depot, 12185 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego, CA 92128.

Central San Diego

Clairemont: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Home Depot, 4255 Genesee Ave, San Diego, CA 92117. Media Contact: Tama Becker-Varano, 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Home Depot, 4255 Genesee Ave, San Diego, CA 92117. Media Contact: Tama Becker-Varano, changebeginswithmesd@gmail.com , 858-405-5188.

Mountain View: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Home Depot, 355 Marketplace Ave, San Diego, CA 92113.

Mira Mesa: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Home Depot, 10604 Westview Pkwy, San Diego, CA 92126. Media Contact: Margaret Dooley-Sammuli, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Home Depot, 10604 Westview Pkwy, San Diego, CA 92126. Media Contact: Margaret Dooley-Sammuli, margdoosamm@gmail.com , 858-336-3685.

Mission Valley: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM, Home Depot, 5920 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

Midway District: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Home Depot, 3555 Sports Arena Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110. Media Contact: Stefania Aulicino / James Condon, 312-493-7610, 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Home Depot, 3555 Sports Arena Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110. Media Contact: Stefania Aulicino / James Condon, 312-493-7610, Stefania@CapitalLinkUSA.com

South County