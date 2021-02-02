ILLEGAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARY SHUT DOWN IN SPRING VALLEY

East County News Service East County News Service

February 2, 2021 (Spring Valley) -- A search warrant was served at The Green Room in the 9000 Block of Olive Drive in Spring Valley on Sunday, January 31st around 9:00 a.m. as part of the Sheriff’s Department efforts to work with Supervisors to shut down illegal marijuana dispensaries in East County.

Deputies at the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station conducted an investigation in response to complaints from neighbors and businesses. More than 400 pounds of marijuana and $3,500 in cash were seized.

Freddie Tyson, 34, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In California, it is illegal for a convicted felon to be in possession of a firearm.

The County's Code Compliance Team will visit the site to ensure a complete shutdown of the facility.

The warrant follows community concerns about illegal marijuana dispensaries operating near schools and residential areas.

According to a Sheriff’s press release, “We want to assure those we serve the Sheriff's Department is listening to the community and recognizes the negative impact illegal marijuana dispensaries have on our neighborhoods. These unregulated facilities attract criminals involved in other illicit drugs, and are often the catalyst for violent crime, property crime, and financial crime that affect residents and other local businesses. Products sold at unlicensed facilities are cultivated and manufactured using processes which may be harmful to consumers and are often marketed to children, creating a public safety hazard.”