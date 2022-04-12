INSPIRED VETERANS HELP CLEAN UP LEMON GROVE

East County News Service East County News Service

April 12, 2022 (Lemon Grove) - Joshua David Klein, a U.S. Naval veteran, and his wife Stephanie became inspired this past year to help their small city, Lemon Grove. According to Klein, the couple has now picked up 1,200 50-gallon bags of trash along Broadway Avenue, as well as freeway entrances and exits. “We have also covered more than 500 pieces of graffiti in our public spaces,” he says.

Klein sent photos to document their efforts, adding, “I would love to share some positive news about the ongoing efforts in [zip code] 91945.” He praised “incredible citizen volunteers,” adding, “ This effort began July 2021 and now is gaining incredible momentum."

The journey began when Klein and his wife moved to Lemon Grove in July 2018. After recognizing that there was a need for community, relationships and team-building experiences along with a lot of trash piled up on the streets, they joined forces to create the Lemon Grove Veterans Group and hosted a trash pickup event daily at the Big Lemon. Their mission was to bring all types of people together to pick up trash, build community and engage in meaningful relationships.

Every branch of the military has been represented at their trash pick-ups; local EDCO General Manager Carl Scherbaum and team made huge contributions. They donated bags and a separate community dumpster for the volunteers to dispose of what became a daily average trash pickup of 10 50-gallon bags.

At the five month marker, the Veterans Group collected and documented a total of 1,200 50-gallon bags of trash. Many volunteers were so inspired by these daily efforts that they too have created volunteer groups to include Homeless Outreach, Business Improvement Meetings, Graffiti Abatement, Rec Center Activities, Community Garden Group, etc.

The daily trash pick-up volunteers meet every morning at 5 a.m. and upon finishing, enjoy a cup of coffee together at the local "The Hamlett" coffee shop.

The Veterans Group has also created an A.C.T. "Achieving Community Together" tab to celebrate the community and offer a complimentary beverage to volunteers, police, fire, city workers, MTS and any community member that is experiencing hardship.