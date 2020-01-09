JANUARY IS A GREAT MONTH FOR DINING OUT

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Creative Commons image via ND

January 9, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – This month, restaurants across our region are offering specials for San Diego Restaurant Week January 19-26, including at least eight eateries in East County. In addition, Julian restaurants have a month-long celebration of California restaurant month with specials of their own.

Feast your eyes on the options below:

SAN DIEGO RESTAURANT WEEK JANUARY 19-26

San Diego Restaurant Week is coming up January 19th through 26th, when participating restaurants across our region are offering special menus and discounts to dining patrons. In East County there are several participating restaurants this year including five in La Mesa: Antica Trattoria, Bo Beau Kitchen and Garden, Casa de Pico, Farmer’s Table, and Vine Cottage.

Other inland eateries on the tour include Giardino Neighborhood Cucina in Lemon Grove, Terra American Bistro in San Diego, just one block west of La Mesa, and Bleu Boheme in Kensington. Find information on all of these dining options at https://www.sandiegorestaurantweek.com.

JULIAN RESTAURANT MONTH

Not to be outdone, many restaurants in and around Julian are celebrating California Restaurant Month throughout January with their own specials and surprises. Participating mountain area restaurants Colt’s Burger Bar, Lake Cuyamaca Restaurant, Descanso Junction, Fat Anthony’s, Heroes Restaurant, Jeremy’s on the Hill, Julia Grille, Julian Tea and Cottage Arts, Miner’s Diner, the Regulars Wanted Café, Wynola Pizza and Bistro, and the Cooler.

Find details at https://VisitJulian.com and click on the restaurant week link to view all of the delicious options.





