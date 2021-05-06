JOHN COX, CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR, SLAMMED FOR BRINGING LIVE BEAR ON CAMPAIGN TRAIL

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Photos via Cox campaign

May 6, 2021 (San Diego) – California gubernatorial recalls have long been likened to circuses. Now Republican candidate John Cox from San Diego’s north county has added to the circus-like atmosphere and drawn criticism from animal rights activists for hauling a Kodiak brown bear along on his campaign trail.

Cox is positioning himself as a “beast” seeking to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, whom he characterizes as a “beauty.” He touts a need for “big beastly changes” including slashing taxes.

Animal rights group PETA slammed the stunt, tweeting, “It’s shameful that @BeastJohnCox would exploit a bear for publicity. Wild animals must be left alone, not confined to a pen & wheeled out for events. They’re not props.”

State Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) authored Senate Bill 313, which was signed into law in 2019 and bans use of wild or exotic animals in circuses. Hueso slammed Cox’s action as a “publicity stunt,” adding, "I was disappointed and appalled to see gubernatorial hopeful John Cox parade a live bear to his press conference in Sacramento.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Cox has bemoaned media coverage of his events as "all about the bear." Despite the criticisms, he plans to continue a six-city bus tour with the bear, City News Service reports.

Other candidates running for Newsom’s seat, if the recall succeeds, include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and transgender former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner.