By Brett Wilkins, staff writer, Common Dreams

Reprinted under a Creative Commons license from Common Dreams

Photo: Former President Donald Trump’s speech shortly before the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. Public domain image from Voice of America via Wikipedia

March 28, 2022 (Washington, D.C.) - A U.S. federal judge on Monday found that former President Donald Trump and legal adviser John Eastman probably committed felony obstruction in their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The government watchdog group American Oversight said the ruling is a "clear call for accountability and further investigation of the attempt to subvert the election."

In his 44-page ruling , U.S. District Court Judge David Carter wrote that Trump and Eastman "launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history."

"Based on the evidence, the court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021," the judge asserted.

Carter also found that Trump, Eastman, "and several others entered into an agreement to defraud the United States by interfering with the election certification process."

"Their campaign was not confined to the ivory tower—it was a coup in search of a legal theory," he wrote. "The plan spurred violent attacks on the seat of our nation's government, led to the deaths of several law enforcement officers, and deepened public distrust in our political process."