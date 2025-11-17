Julian Theater Company presents “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 12-20

East County News Service

November 17, 2025 (Julian) – Ebeneezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future will come to life in Julian, where the Julian Theater Company presents Charles Dickens’ holiday classic play, “A Christmas Carol.”

You’ll be drawn into Dicken’s Victorian supernatural world of Christmas festivity, family, redemption, family, and love.

The performances, supported by the East County Performing Arts Association, will be tagged at the Julian High School Theater the weekends of December 12-14 and December 19-20.

Performances will be held on:

Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Dec. 20 2 p.m. show will have an American Sign Language interpreter.

Cost:

$25 General/$10 Student



Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dickenss-a-christmas-carol-in-julian-tickets-1918389317089