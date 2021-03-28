JURASSIC QUEST DRIVE THRU AT DEL MAR FAIRGROUNDS MARCH 26 – APRIL 4

Guests invited to “feed” new 50-foot Spinosaurus and San Diego Food Bank with nonperishable drop-off donations

East County News Service

March 28, 2021 (Del Mar) – Jurassic Quest Drive Thru, the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit, opened today for an encore showing at Del Mar Fairgrounds through April 4 following a sold-out visit in January. The traveling dinosaur attraction has welcomed its 2 millionth visitor and today kicks off a food drive benefiting the San Diego Food Bank (donations accepted on site March 26-April 4).

Del Mar Mayor Terry Gaasterland, San Diego Food Bank CEO James Floros, and Jurassic Quest Drive Thru dinosaur trainers were on hand to kick off the food drive on opening day.

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru is celebrating its encore with two all-new guest experiences:

The majestic 50-foot Spinosaur will wow visitors with its sheer size and swinging tail! Big dinos ate a lot, and Jurassic Quest invites guests to welcome him with donations of canned and boxed foods to benefit the San Diego Food Bank (he plans to share!). Guests also can donate virtually here (through April 4).

here Experience a new take on the dino adventure with a brand new audio tour! Guests can choose from the original audio tour or a new adventure led by Safari Sarah with A BIG surprise in store for everyone at the end!

The interactive drive-thru experience features more than 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as a 50 foot-long Megalodon! Jurassic Quest's herd of animatronic dinos are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive through the tour.

Two million people have attended the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru since the national tour launched last summer with stops in Los Angeles, Sacramento, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Detroit, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Ft. Lauderdale and Houston.

For $49 per vehicle (up to 8 people), your dino crew can enjoy about an hour-long ride back in time. The contactless experience includes a safari-style souvenir digital photo and a choice of two adventure-for-all-ages online audio tours: join Dino Dustin, Safari Sarah, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty as they help guests navigate the dino herd and share little-known dino facts and trivia. The audio tour is available in English and Spanish, and special accommodations can be made for the hearing impaired. There also are opportunities to visit with one-of-a-kind baby dinosaurs and their team of dino trainers.

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru is the only place to encounter some of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the Earth, and some of the eeriest marine creatures to ever lurk the ocean’s depths, from the safety of your family vehicle. Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail, depicting how we understand dinosaurs looked and moved!

Designed to be thrilling but not scary for our littlest adventurers, big or small, young or old, Jurassic Quest Drive Thru guests have a dino-mite time!

TICKETS & LOGISTICS

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru adventurers will need to buy tickets in advance online at www.jurassicquest.com . Tickets are $49 per vehicle and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount. Guests must travel through the drive-thru in the comfort of their own vehicle – no rentals or golf carts will be provided, and walkers are not allowed. To ensure participant safety, all guests must ride inside their vehicles (yes, pets inside vehicles are allowed), no riders in truck beds, however. Trailers are also not allowed – we’re worried they might tempt the hungry dinos too much! Oversized vehicles and vehicles with 9 or more riders are permitted but will need to contact Customer Service, customerservice@jurassicquest.com , for pricing and scheduling. A full list of Frequently Asked Questions can be found online at https://www.jurassicquest.com/drive-thru-faqs

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS

Jurassic Quest takes extra precautionary measures to provide a clean and safe event and operates under COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with county, state and CDC guidelines. Guests are to remain in vehicles and to wear masks in the event they exit the vehicle in allowed areas. Social distancing rules are requested of all guests and maintained by Jurassic Quest crew. Equipment, dinosaurs and workstations are frequently sanitized. Employees apply hand sanitizer and wash hands regularly throughout each day, in addition to wearing masks.

Event: Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru

Cost for entry: $49 per vehicle

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds (2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, CA 92014)

When: March 26 – April 4, 2021 (closed Monday & Tuesday)

Hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. opening day (March 26); Saturdays: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Fridays and Sundays: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Spring break with the dinos!

Extended hours Wednesday (March 31) and Thursday (April 1): 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Food Drive: Guests can drop off non-perishable food in the marked San Diego Food Bank red barrels at the drive thru. A list of most-needed items is available here . Those interested may also join the virtual food drive here

Nearby: Del Mar Village features abundant options for dining and shopping, and welcomes visitors to extend their Del Mar adventure before or after their Jurassic Quest.

ABOUT JURASSIC QUEST

The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America, currently touring as a drive-thru experience. With animatronic land and water dwellers, Jurassic Quest is the only dinosaur event that features up to 100 true-to-life-sized dinosaur replicas from the very small, to the gigantic, to those found under the sea. Guests will see their favorite dinosaurs move, roar and roam and have the chance to interact with baby and adolescent dinosaurs, including the T. Rex, Triceratops, Megalodon and many others.

Everything comes bigger in Texas, and Houston-based Jurassic Quest has been mounting epic dinosaur experiences since 2014, treating millions of people around the world to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Developed in hand with leading paleontologists, Jurassic Quest dinos featuring realistic movement and sound have brought nearly 2 million fans a safe family adventure option via new drive-thru experiences.