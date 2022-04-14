KIDNAPPED GIRL SAFE, MOTHER ARRESTED FOR ABDUCTION AT SCHOOL IN SPRING VALLEY

East County News Service

April 14, 2022 (Spring Valley) – Six-year-old Jolyn Gutierez has been found unharmed.  Her mother, Wendy Gutierez, who does not have custody, has been arrested for kidnapping Jolyn on February 22 from Kempton Elementary School in Spring Valley

Mexican authorities located the mother and daughter and turned them over to the U.S. Marshals Service at the San Ysidro port of entry yesterday.

The Sheriff’s department has coordinated with County Child Welfare Services to reunite Jolyn with her maternal grandparents, says Lieutenant Chris Steffen.

Wendy Gutierez has been booked at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee on charges of kidnapping and abducting a child.

 


