La Mesa Chamber bringing cheer to homebound seniors

Nov. 23, 2025 (La Mesa) – The spirit of giving is starting already in East County with the launch of the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce's Homebound Seniors Holiday Project 2025. The community initiative aims to bring comfort and joy to some of the region's most isolated residents, providing festive gift baskets filled with essential needs plus holiday treats.

Following the great success of the program previously, the Chamber, along with the La Mesa Police Department and the Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol, will collect, prepare and hand deliver gifts to homebound seniors across La Mesa.

The project is a testament to the community's commitment to ensuring that no senior is forgotten during the holiday season, says La Mesa Chamber president and CEO Mary England.

Heartfelt community effort

The project relies entirely on the generosity of local residents, businesses and organizations.

The Chamber is currently collecting donations to assemble the personalized gift baskets, which are carefully wrapped to maximize the festive flair.

Suggested items for donation include p antry staples such as canned soups, canned vegetables, canned fruits, crackers, pasta, macaroni & cheese and other non-perishable items. (Donors are kindly asked to double-check expiration dates.) Also needed are personal care items, including bars of soap, tubes of toothpaste, packs of tissues and bottles of both hand soaps and hand sanitizers.

The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce encourages the public to contribute any items they believe would bring a smile to a senior's face, including

filling the basket with items that give comfort and are for utility, including socks, pens and pads of paper, as well as gift cards in any denomination from stores like Walmart, Target or local grocery stores like Sprouts.

The deadline to donate is Nov. 28, to allow adequate time for assembling, wrapping and distribution.

To contribute or coordinate an item drop-off, community members are encouraged to contact the La Mesa Chamber directly. For more details on the drive, you can typically find information on the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce website.

England said that the Homebound Seniors Holiday Project is a vital connection that reminds seniors they are valued members of the La Mesa family.

For more information, call (619) 465-7700 or call England at (619) 251-7730 to coordinate pick-ups. You can also email the La Mesa Chamber at chamber@lamesachamber.com or visit the website here