LA MESA CHAMBER INVITES YOU TO SHOP & DINE LA MESA MAY 21 TO HELP LOCAL BUSINESSES AT LAKE MURRAY VILLAGE

East County News Service

Photo: Brew Coffee Spot is one of many shops in the Lake Murray Village Shopping Center

April 22, 2022 (La Mesa) -- On Saturday, May 21st the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce invites you to join them at a new community event, “Shop & Dine La Mesa” located at the Marketplace at Lake Murray Village Shopping Center, at the corner of Lake Murray Blvd. and Baltimore Drive (5550-5680 Lake Murray Blvd.) between 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

“Shop & Dine La Mesa” is a family-friendly, free pilot program created by the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce to promote businesses in various geographic areas of La Mesa that currently receive no marketing dollars from the City of La Mesa. The Chamber applied for a Small Business Stimulus Grant from the County of San Diego and was awarded the funds to execute this program.

The County of San Diego has been awarding grant funds through the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) that is designed to assist businesses impacted by the pandemic. ARPA funding is designed to provide critical assistance to small businesses across the country, deploying capital and support to help these businesses not just persevere, but recover on solid footing.

The La Mesa Chamber “Shop & Dine La Mesa” program will shine a spotlight on areas and businesses that are part of the economic engine of the City of La Mesa, with the Marketplace at Lake Murray Village Shopping Center being the first chosen location. The goal of this program is to remind the public that these centers exist and to create a fun-filled afternoon with face painting, balloon artists, bubble blowing, and other activities that promote the businesses in the shopping center, as well as businesses within the surrounding area.

The public will be encouraged to visit that day, as well as in the future by meeting these merchants and taking advantage of discount coupons they may be offering.

The La Mesa Chamber will offer prizes to guests that visit a percentage of participating businesses that day via a shopping card or a QR code for each participating business that is designed by Digital Marketing sponsor HUMBL, Inc.

The Chamber has added a Community Health and Safety component which will allow visitors to meet our La Mesa Police Department, our ambulance provider, American Medical Response and members from our Heartland Fire & Rescue team.

For more information, visit www.lamesachamber.com or contact Mary England at 619-251-7730.