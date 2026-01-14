La Mesa Chamber's Casino Royale coming to El Cajon in February

East County News Service East County News Service

Jan. 14, 2026 (San Diego County) -- The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual “Casino Royale” next month in El Cajon.

La Mesa Chamber President and CEO Mary England said that ticket holders will be entertained by the professional gaming company Casino Knights. Attendees will receive gaming chips, enjoy an Italian dinner prepared by Chef Sergio Bellofatto (owner of Little Roma ), savor desserts designed by Edible Arrangements of La Mesa, view silent auction items and try their luck at games of chance.

The Chamber is also partnering with printing sponsor AAA Imaging and photography partner Carrie Smedley Photography. The event's "Friendship" sponsor is Gloria Carrillo.

England said that sponsorships are still available for the event. For more information, contact England at (619) 251-7730 or email maryengland@lamesachamber.com

Ticket pricing which includes gaming chips, dinner, desserts, prizes and complimentary parking are $75 per person. Tickets include gaming chips, dinner, desserts, prizes and complimentary parking. Guests should be 21 years of age or older to attend. Tickets are available online at Casino.LaMesaChamber.com