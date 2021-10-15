LA MESA COUNCIL CANDIDATES CLASH IN LIVELY FORUM HOSTED BY EAST COUNTY MAGAZINE: VIEW VIDEO

October 15, 2021 (La Mesa) -- Four candidates participated in a lively forum last night hosted by East County Magazine on Zoom and streamed live on Facebook. Mejgan Afshan, Kathleen Brand, Patricia Dillard and Laura Lothian participated. (Note, Afshan joined a minute late and is not shown in the screenshot)

shared their diverse views on issues including homelessness, equity/police reforms and public safety, affordable housing and development, the downtown district and neighborhood revitalization, the potential for a new library and/or community meeting space, public health mandates, the role of the new Arts and Culture Commission, and candidates' endorsements.

Each candidate gave a two minute opening statement and a one minute closing statement. (Two other candidates, Jim Stieringer and Michelle Louden, did not participate in the forum but Stieringer sent candidate information. Read more about the candidates at https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/ecm-host-la-mesa-city-council-candida... .

View forum full screen by clicking the Youtube image above or this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htVd2cSh-2E

You can also share this link on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EastCountyMagazine/videos/981838262677468





