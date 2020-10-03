LA MESA CREDIT UNION ROBBERY SUSPECT IN CUSTODY, CASH RECOVERED

East County News Service

October 3, 2020 (La Mesa) – A suspect accused of brandishing a knife and demanding cash from a teller during robbery of the Navy Federal Credit Union on Grossmont. Blvd. in La Mesa on September 30 is in custody.

After the robbery around 10:02 a.m., the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of currency. He was located driving away from the area by responding La Mesa Police Department officers and followed to the 4500 block of Winona Avenue in San Diego, where a traffic stop was initiated.

“The occupant was compared to bank surveillance video and positively identified as the robbery suspect,” says Lt Greg Runge.

Rafeek Karamat, 35, of La Mesa was taken into custody without incident and booked into San Diego County Jail on a robbery charge.

The stolen currency was recovered, Lt. Runge added.