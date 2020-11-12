LA MESA HOLIDAY IN THE VILLAGE RETURNS WITH SOCIALLY DISTANCED HOLIDAY CRAFT MARKET DEC. 5

Source: La Mesa Village Association

November 12, 2020 (La Mesa) -- With the uncertainty of tradition for the 2020 Holiday Season, the La Mesa Village Association is proud to announce the return of the beloved 5th Annual Holiday in the Village! In a modified Craft Market format that has been approved by County and City officials, we will once again be ringing in holiday cheer for everyone far and near!

On Saturday, December 5th in the La Mesa Village from 10 a.m.to 9 p.m., friends and family will have the chance to take part in the FREE festive fun with holiday music, craft vendors, a food court, and a unique holiday photo station for classic joy and cheer!

A jingly wonderland will take over the La Mesa Village bringing a festive experience for all ages. Peruse the handmade artisan goods of local makers and check off everyone on your gift list; head to the food court for tasty holiday treats from local vendors; enjoy renditions of your favorite seasonal tunes; and, trot along with the long limbed Red Toy Soldier and famed Reindeer of winter.

Whether you come with family, close friends or yourself, you will walk away with a fantastic photo memory from our Holiday Joy Globe photo station transporting you to a winter spectacular. Whether you post to the feed or pin it to the wall of your house, you won’t forget the Holidays in La Mesa!

This year’s the locally loved La Mesa Holiday in the Village, will take all precautions, under Health official advisement, to ensure this Holiday Market is a safe and cheerful experience for all. Temperature checks will be required upon entry and face coverings and social distancing will be required throughout. Directional arrows will guide your flow to aid in easy spacing amongst groups.

Come by the Holiday in the Village ready to shop, dine, and bask in La Mesa’s joyful atmosphere as this honored tradition transforms the town into a destination of holly, jolly happiness for the whole family to enjoy!

The La Mesa Village Association, organizer of the event, says it has obtained approvals from the County of San Diego and City of La Mesa. Producers indicate the event can still be held even though San Diego has moved into the state’s restrictive purple tier.

The event is free to the public.

Vendors are sought and space is limited. If for any reason the event must cancel, a full refund (less credit card fee) will be granted to vendors. Click here to register.

For more information, visit www.lamesavillageassociation.org.