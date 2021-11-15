LA MESA POLICE DEPARTMENT AWARDED GRANT FROM THE OFFICE OF TRAFFIC SAFETY FOR BICYCLE AND PEDESTRIAN SAFETY PROGRAM

Source: City of La Mesa

November 15, 2021 (La Mesa) - The La Mesa Police Department is the recipient of a $25,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) that will prioritize the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians.

“No matter how someone decides to get from one place to another, everyone plays a part in roadway safety,” Sergeant Tim Purdy said. “The funding that this grant program provides is intended to be used for educating our residents on ways they can make themselves and those around them safe when they walk or ride a bike.”

“Our roads are increasingly riskier for people who walk or ride their bike,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “The goal of this funding is to reverse the growing trend of bicyclist and pedestrian-involved crashes by educating the public on safe road behaviors.”

The La Mesa Police Department is asking for the public’s help to further its commitment to the “Vision Zero” initiative – zero traffic deaths or severe injuries among all road users. Grant funds will pay for a comprehensive safety program that will teach valuable skills for all types of road users, which will include:

Conducting Walking School Buses at schools with an effort to reach students.

Participate in traffic safety fairs and/or community events with an effort to reach individuals.

Participate in the following campaigns: National Walk to School Day, National Bicycle Safety Month, California's Pedestrian Safety Month and National Pedestrian Safety Month.

Conduct pedestrian and/or bicycle safety presentations at community groups with an effort to reach individuals.

Participate in Safe Routes to School coalition meetings.

Conduct pedestrian safety presentations with an effort to reach older adults.

Conduct pedestrian and/or bicycle safety presentations with an effort to reach youth.

Distribute pedestrian safety equipment to children that may include reflective armbands and/or zipper pulls.

Walking Field Trips that educate youth and older adults on safe walking habits.

Distribute crossing guard safety kits to schools.

Develop a pedestrian and/or bicycle safety program and materials to be adopted as an on-going program in schools with an effort to reach students.

The grant program will run through September 2022.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.