LAKESIDE’S WESTERN DAYS PARADE APRIL 23

East County News Service

March 31, 2022 (Lakeside) – Lakeside’s 57th annual Western Days Parade is set to take place on Saturday, April 23. This year’s theme is “Reading – a passport to adventure.”

The parade, which is organized by the Lakeside Chamber of Commerce, rolls out starting at 9:35 on Woodside Avenue to Maine Avenue.

For information on the parade, sponsorship opportunities and parade entries (deadline April 4), visit https://lakesidechamber.org/western-days-parade.