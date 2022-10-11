LAKESIDE FALL FESTIVAL NOVEMBER 5

East County News Service

October 11, 2022 (Lakeside) -- Lakeside Community Presbyterian Church (9908 Channel Road, Lakeside) will hold a Fall Festival Nov. 5th from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event will raise funds through a silent auction and raffle tickets for Feeding San Diego and The Magic Horse, both non-profit organizations.

There will be two bands, free food and fun for the entire family. If you bring a canned good, you will receive a free raffle ticket.

In addition San Diego Live Well Bus will be on site to provide information available on county services.