LAKESIDE HOSTS SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS ON MAINE AVE. DEC. 3

East County News Service
November 21, 2022 (Lakeside) -- Santa and his elves at the Lakeside Chamber of Commerce are hard at work, getting ready for the 25th annual Spirit of Christmas on Maine Avenue in Lakeside on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p m.
There will be an atmosphere of an old-fashioned, hometown celebration of Christmas and the holidays. The event features all the sights and sounds of Christmas:
- 3:00pm – Shopping, children's activities, delicious treats open to the public
- 4:30pm – Santa's Arrival down Maine Avenue
- 5:00pm – Community Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Olde Presbyterian Church (Lakeside Historical Society)
- Santa Claus – Photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus
There will also be...
- Local Youth Performances
- Delicious Food & Beverages
- Classic Car Show
- Kids Activity & Craft Booths
- Holiday Shopping from Local Clubs and Vendors
- Community Tree Lighting Ceremony
For more information, visit https://lakesidechamber.org/spirit-of-christmas.
