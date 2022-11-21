LAKESIDE HOSTS SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS ON MAINE AVE. DEC. 3

East County News Service

November 21, 2022 (Lakeside) -- Santa and his elves at the Lakeside Chamber of Commerce are hard at work, getting ready for the 25th annual Spirit of Christmas on Maine Avenue in Lakeside on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p m.

There will be an atmosphere of an old-fashioned, hometown celebration of Christmas and the holidays. The event features all the sights and sounds of Christmas:

3:00pm – Shopping, children's activities, delicious treats open to the public

4:30pm – Santa's Arrival down Maine Avenue

5:00pm – Community Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Olde Presbyterian Church (Lakeside Historical Society)

Santa Claus – Photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus

There will also be...

Local Youth Performances

Delicious Food & Beverages

Classic Car Show

Kids Activity & Craft Booths

Holiday Shopping from Local Clubs and Vendors

Community Tree Lighting Ceremony

For more information, visit https://lakesidechamber.org/spirit-of-christmas.