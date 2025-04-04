LAKESIDE RODEO AND WESTERN DAYS EVOKE AREA’S COWBOY HERITAGE

East County News Service

April 4, 2025 (Lakeside) – A series of events in late April honor Lakeside’s Wild West heritage—include the Lakeside Rodeo, Lakeside Western Days Parade, and a Western Days Breakfast.

The 61st annual Lakeside Rodeo takes place April 24-27 at the Lakeside Rodeo Grounds. Rodeos began as a way for cowboys to hone their skills. Lakeside rodeo features events from barrel racing to bull riding, with 100% of proceeds funding youths and youth groups in Lakeside such as scholarships for high school seniors, special needs summer camps, the 4H club, Future Farmers of America, book giveaways, scouting, journalism classes, auto mechanics instruction, youth sports, and the arts. For tickets and details, visit lakesiderodeo.com.

Lakeside’s 60th annual Western Days Parade steps off starting at 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, April 26. This year’s parade along Maine Avenue in downtown Lakeside honors hometown heroes. The parade is organized by the Lakeside Chamber of Commerce. More information is available at lakesidechamber.org.

The Lakeside Historical Society is serving up a Western Days Breakfast on Saturday, April 26 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Lakeside’s historic Olde Community Church, 9906 Maine Ave. The breakfast features The Tradesman live band as well as a cowboy breakfast including ham and eggs, potato patties, biscuits and sausage gravy, coffee, juice, milk, and chocolate milk for kids. The breakfast costs just $5 per person. For information, call (619) 561-1886.