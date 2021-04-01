LAKESIDE RODEO APPROVED TO BE HELD WITH ANIMALS AND RIDERS WEARING MASKS

By Yi Ha

April 1, 2021 (Lakeside) – The rodeo clown won’t be the only one wearing a mask at the 2021 Lakeside Rodeo.

To protect valuable livestock and participants, from COVID-19 the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has sanctioned the event under condition that all participants – humans and animals – must wear masks.

“This hankers back to the days of the old West, when cowboys tied on bandanas over their faces to keep the dust out when herding cattle,” says Champ Roper, public relations spokesman for the Lakeside Rodeo Arena. (Read more)

While horses are not unaccustomed to having a feed bag over their muzzles, strapping a mask onto a bucking bull could prove more challenging.

“For the professional bull riders in this event, we expect quite a ride. Those bulls get mighty ornery when they’re forced to wear a mask – kind of like some of the folks we’ve seen in line at Walmart,” Roper observed.

Some contestants have announced plans to compete in full period costumes to match their masks, from banditos to gun toting train robbers.

Tickets for this one-of-a-kind midsummer event go on sale today, April 1st at youvebeenconned.com.

Happy April Fool’s Day!