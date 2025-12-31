Lakeside school district moves to stop bullying, defiance and more

By Karen Pearlman By Karen Pearlman

Dec. 30, 2025 (Lakeside) – Looking to reclaim local classrooms from a rising tide of student misconduct, the Lakeside Union School District Board of Trustees earlier this month passed a sweeping resolution aimed at curbing bullying, “death notes” and chronic defiance.

Lakeside Union School Board member Andrew Hayes championed the policy, adopted Dec. 11, and said that it marks a significant shift toward “firm and enforced” disciplinary standards.

Hayes said the changes are long in coming, as educators across the country have been grappling with a post-pandemic behavioral crisis which has left far too many teachers feeling vulnerable, and at the same time seeing parents demanding a return to order.

The push for the new framework was spearheaded by Hayes, who cited a disturbing trend of “bullying, aggression, and any act that endangers the safety of others.” The resolution specifically highlights the emergence of “death notes” as a point of concern, a chilling example of the increased severity of behavioral infractions facing local staff.

“We are seeing a wide range of troubling behaviors,” Hayes said. “From kicking, spitting, cursing out teachers, throwing chairs, chronic bullying and even the passing of ‘death notes.’”

The “death note” is a modern version of what has been known in the past as a “hit list or a “burn book.” The name comes from a Japanese anime and manga series called Death Note where the main character finds a supernatural notebook where anyone whose name is written inside will die.

Hayes said the behavior issues are creating strains on teachers and students.

“Some of the mitigation efforts that we are trying to change is the practice of the evacuation of classrooms, which disrupts learning,” he said. “This requires enforcement of our codes of conduct.”

Lakeside’s local struggles mirror a national phenomenon.

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) 2024 School Pulse Panel revealed that 53 percent of school leaders reported students being disrespectful or verbally abusive toward teachers. About 38 percent reported that bullying or threats of physical violence between students occurred at least once a week during the 2023-24 school year.

Hayes also took aim against state leaders, which have been remiss in helping with this aspect of public school needs, and reflect a growing local frustration with state-level mandates that some argue have stripped school districts of their ability to issue meaningful consequences.

“The education of all of our students should not be put at risk because Sacramento politicians have decided that parents and teachers shouldn't have the tools to ensure our students are learning in the classroom,” Hayes. “Our students learn best in safe environments and it’s our job to ensure they get the highest quality education in Lakeside schools.”

Five pillars of Lakeside’s plan

LUSD’s resolution, “Addressing Student Conduct, Behaviors in the Classroom, and Teacher Support,” outlines a five-step approach designed to balance accountability with support:

Clear and Consistent Enforcement: All schools must establish comprehensive codes of conduct. Serious misconduct will result in “immediate intervention,” including the potential removal of students from the classroom to preserve the learning environment for others.

Staff Empowerment: Teachers are officially empowered to enforce classroom rules with the full backing of administration. The plan promises that teachers will not be left to manage chronic misbehavior in isolation.

Integrated Support: While discipline is the focus, the district will continue to utilize Multi-Tiered System of Support and counseling to address the root causes of misconduct.

Parental Partnerships: The district recognizes parents as vital partners, calling for regular communication and workshops to support positive behavior at home.

Public Accountability: In a move toward transparency, LUSD will regularly collect and publicly report discipline data, ensuring the board and the community can track the effectiveness of these new measures.

The global trend of "disruptive defiance"

The issues facing Lakeside are not unique to San Diego County. Since 2020, educational systems globally have reported a sharp decline in student socialization and emotional regulation.

In the United Kingdom, “persistent absence” and “disruptive behavior” have reached record highs, while Australian educators have called for a national inquiry into classroom disorder.

Statewide, California has seen a tension between “restorative justice” models — which prioritize keeping students in class — and the practical reality of maintaining safety.

The LUSD resolution explicitly directs its Superintendent to review and align a dozen board policies, including those governing campus security, student disturbances and suspension/expulsion due process.

Support for the ‘front lines’

The resolution is being framed as a long-overdue safety net for LUSD teachers. The Board has acknowledged that increasing behavioral infractions have severely impacted teacher morale.

“I want to make sure our staff know that they’re supported in their efforts,” Hayes (photo, below right) told 10News San Diego. “They should have a working environment where they’re comfortable so that they can teach, and then in turn our students learn.”

The resolution also includes a “Resource Allocation Plan” to ensure the district has the financial and personnel muscle to back up these new rules. Within 120 days, Superintendent Scott Goergens is required to provide a comprehensive report on the initial outcomes related to classroom management and safety.

Goergens, who took the lead of the district in July 2025, will oversee the mandate that emphasizes Staff Authority and Classroom Safety. The resolution explicitly directs the LUSD superintendent to “rigorously oversee” the implementation of these protocols.

Hayes said he has not yet heard any negative feedback from the community.