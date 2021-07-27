LAKESIDE WESTERN DAYS AUG. 28 THANKS HEALTHCARE WORKERS

East County News Service

July 27, 2021 (Lakeside) – The 56th Annual Lakeside Western Days Parade on Saturday, August 28 will feature the theme “Thank you healthcare workers.”

The parade will step off at 9:35 a.m. from the corner of Winter Gardens Blvd. and Woodside Ave., then turn left onto historic Maine Ave. and runs until 12 noon.

It is free to participate and to attend.

For more information or to sign up as a participant or sponsor, visit https://lakesidechamber.org/western-days-parade.