March 7, 2021 (La Mesa) – Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa will present an encore virtual performance March 12-14 of “The Absolutely Brightness of Leonard Pelkey.” For tickets, click here.

When 14-year-old Leonard Pelkey mysteriously disappears from a small, New Jersey shore town, the secrets of the townspeople are brought to light. Adapted from Lecesne's novel of the same name, this 70-minute solo show begins with the discovery of Leonard’s disappearance and follows the criminal investigation to its startling conclusion.

This virtual production is directed by O. P. Hadlock and stars James Steinberg, who portrays all eight characters.

Purchase tickets at the link above to receive a link good for use anytime from 12 a.m. March 12 through 11 p.m. March 14. You may watch the show as many times as you like for up to 48 hours from the time you first start to watch. Start and stop as you wish, but only on the same computer.

View a rave review by ECM reviewer Kathy Carpenter at https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/review-absolute-brightness-leonard-pelky-let-your-best-self-shine.