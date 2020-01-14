LANE-SPLITTING MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN LA MESA

East County News Service

January 14, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – A Lemon Grove motorcyclist who was “splitting lanes at a high rate of speed in stop and go traffic” on State Route 125 northbound near Spring Street in La Mesa died after a multi-vehicle collision this morning, says Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, a 31-year-old Lemon Grove man, was riding a 2013 Suzuki GW250 motorcycle at 7:22 a.m. when he sideswiped a Dodge Challenger driven by a Coronado man, 46. The motorcyclist then veered left and struck the rear of a 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by an El Cajon man, 39.

The crash caused the motorcyclist to be ejected onto traffic lanes. CHP and fire personnel arrived on scene shortly after the crash. The Lemon Grove motorcyclist was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he died of major injuries.

The rider was wearing a full-face helmet; drugs or alcohol are not suspected as factors.