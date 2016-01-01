Larry Cohen named new County Treasurer-Tax Collector

East County News Service

Nov. 5, 2025 (San Diego County) -- San Diego County has a new Treasurer-Tax Collector to fill the void of Dan McAllister, who retired earlier this year.

The County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed Larry Cohen to fill the position of Treasurer-Tax Collector for McAllister who retired Aug. 2.

Cohen will serve until the current San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector term ends Jan. 4, 2027. An election will determine a successor for the following four-year term.

Cohen currently serves as the Chief of Staff to Congressman Juan Vargas (D-San Diego) , who sits on the House Financial Services Committee. For more than five years, Cohen has acted as chief advisor in supporting Vargas’ work on the committee that oversees banks, pensions and federal securities legislation.

Cohen in the private sector worked for MilliporeSigma , a global biotech company with a campus in Carlsbad. Cohen managed a $30 million business line for MilliporeSigma, and was responsible for profit and loss performance, investment strategies and contract negotiations.

Cohen has an MBA from Strayer University in Washington, D.C. where he received training in finance and management skills. He holds a B.A. in political science from UC San Diego.

The selection process began during a public hearing on Sept. 30, when applicants spoke before the Board of Supervisors and answered questions. From a pool of 11 candidates, the Board selected four finalists, including Cohen.

The Board held an informal meet-and-greet Oct. 30 to give the public a chance to meet the candidates in person and Tuesday’s hearing gave the four finalists another chance to address the Board before they voted.

The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office collects more than $9.1 billion in property taxes every year. The office also collects the transient occupancy tax and the cannabis business tax from businesses in the County’s unincorporated areas.

The office also manages the County investment pool, which annually ranges in size from $10.2 billion to $18.8 billion in assets. The Treasury is also the paying agent for all 42 public school districts in the region.

Additionally, the office handles the Deferred Compensation Program for County employees and has oversight of the County’s $2.7 billion Deferred Compensation Program. It also reconciles internal payroll reports, approves wires, oversees program activities and education, and works closely with payroll and Human Resources.

Cohen is tentatively scheduled to be sworn in at the Nov. 18 Board of Supervisors meeting.







