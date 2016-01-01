Lassos & Lace brings vintage clothing and horseshoe art to Julian

By Heidi Hope

If you are visiting the Julian area or a Julian local in need of affordable clothing, you cannot miss Kimmi Branson’s store where you can access vintage clothing for reasonable pricing that never goes out of style.

Branson started this business getting inspired by her husband. She recalls, “My husband asked me: “What would you like to do besides waiting tables?” Because I had been doing it for so long and working so hard. I raised five kids on my own.” This question led to her vision for her business venture, which is to provide accessible, affordable and high quality clothing.

“I wanted to have something in Julian where the locals could come,” she says. “I wish to provide gently used clothing, beautiful jewelry, some purses and some horseshoe artworks that my husband makes for a reasonable price, so they don't have to drive down the mountain. I could help the community and myself.”

Branson gathers garments and accessories for her shop by searching around yard sales, thrift shops and real estate sales, along with pricing her items “I hunt for them,” she explains. “I also have a lot of really great kids and their friends who donate their clothes to me. I just look online and compare prices to what they’re selling for in the city, and I lower it, of course, because I’m up here.”

Some of Branson’s primary fabrics are cotton, silk and leathers. Furthermore, her clothes are mainly the vintage style that does not fade. “These are classics, they are from the 70s and 80s and 90s, so that stuff stays in. It doesn’t go out of style, and that’s all coming back in style. I’m just not trendy, we can just like classic and vintage and we can still stay in business.” Branson says. “It is quite fascinating to see how there are classic items that never fade… but keep on thriving throughout the ages, which is encouraging for many consumers.”

The available fashions Branson has are formal dresses, wedding dresses, Western wear and accessories such as cowboy hats, fringed purses and vintage silver and turquoise belt buckles, as well as many other styles.

Despite her already reasonable prices, Branson advises, “I will work with you on certain prices. There’s a local discount that I do give: $5 off certain times of the week, so if the locals want to come in, they get $5 off. If the high school kids come in and they’re in need of clothing, I let them fill a bag for $50,” she says.

In addition to great quality clothing, shoes and accessories within reasonable prices, Branson’s shop also has horseshoe arts created by her husband, Rick Branson, who inspired her to embark on this venture.

“My husband is how my dream came true. He truly is,” she acknowledges. In addition, “He makes all the horseshoe arts. It’s what he does for a living, so he comes home with tons of horseshoes from his clients. He just started making stuff. He makes Christmas trees during the holidays, he makes pumpkins, from horseshoes. He cleans them, fires them, welds them and creates. He’s been doing this for 40 years, he’s been a farrier.” Branson explained.

Overall, Kimmi Branson’s Lassos and Lace is the place to be if you are ever in the Julian area and looking for affordable vintage fashion. Lassos and Lace is located at 2016 Main Street in historic downtown Julian. For more information, visit Lasso and Lace on Facebook or Instagram.