LATE RALLY SINKS SDSU BASEBALL IN SERIES VS. UNLV

Rebels score six runs in eighth inning to complete weekend sweep

Source: goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

March 13, 2022 (San Diego) - Despite a season-high 13 hits, San Diego was unable to avoid a weekend sweep, as UNLV rallied with six runs in the eighth inning to escape with a 10-8 victory on Sunday in the series finale at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

The Aztecs (4-11, 0-3 MW) were led by Cole Carrigg, who matched his season highs with three hits and two RBIs, while Brian Leonhardt went yard for the second time this year with a two-run homer in the fourth, which knotted the score at 4-4.

SDSU tallied two markers in the fifth to grab a 6-4 lead after Caden Miller scored on a wild pitch, while Tyler Glowacki singled home Carrigg, who roped a base hit to right moments earlier and took second on a throw from the outfield.

The Aztecs were seemingly in control at this juncture, as reliever Avery Jones retired the first six batters he faced before inducing an inning-ending double play in the seventh following a leadoff walk and a strikeout.

However, the momentum shifted abruptly when Jones yielded consecutive singles to Joey Walls and Edarian Williams to start the eighth. Jonny Guzman was summoned from the bullpen, but Eric Bigani greeted the SDSU hurler with a three-run homer on a 1-2 pitch, putting the visitors in front to stay.

In all, the Rebels (9-7, 3-0 MW) sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning, as Diego Alarcon added a two-run double, while Hank Zeisler followed with an RBI single to extend the margin to 10-6.

The Aztecs quickly answered with two runs in their half of the eighth after pinch hitter Deron Johnson smoked a double of the top of the fence in right-center field, while Kenny LeBeau drew a walk. Nick Rupp took the mound and received a flyout from Miller; however, Carrigg stepped to the plate and smashed a double to deep center, driving in Johnson and LeBeau, which narrowed the gap to 10-8. Poncho Ruiz followed with a walk, but Rupp avoided further damage thanks to a pop foul near the bag at first.

SDSU had one last chance in the ninth when Tyler Glowacki walked and moved to second on Irvin Weems’ sacrifice. However, Rupp extinguished the threat by inducing a pop up and flyout for his second save of the season.

Despite allowing the two Aztec runs in the eighth, Noah Beal (2-0) was credited with the victory after giving up three hits and a walk in 3.0 innings of work. On the flip side, Guzman (0-2) took the loss after yielding Bigani’s blast in the top of the frame.

Each team’s starter did not fare too well, including SDSU’s Jacob Flores, who surrendered four runs on five hits and five walks in 4.0 innings, while his counterpart Noah Mattera went 3 1/3 innings, giving up four runs as well on seven hits without a walk.

UNLV came out swinging in the first, as Austin Kryszczuk walked and scored on Alarcon’s triple, while Walls followed with a single to center. Moments later, Walls raced home from first on Williams double to left.

The Rebels tacked on a run in the third when Kryszczuk scored on Williams’ single through the right side before the Aztecs answered with a marker in the bottom of the inning, as LeBeau doubled and subsequently raced home on Ruiz’s sacrifice fly.

In addition to Carrigg and Leonhardt, Miller finished with two hits as well for the Scarlet and Black. Conversely, Williams paced the visitors with three hits of his own, while Alarcon and Bigani total three RBIs.