LEARN HOW TO CREATE A SAFE HAVEN FOR MONARCH BUTTERFLIES APRIL 30 IN ALPINE

East County News Service

Photo by Miriam Raftery

April 10, 2022 (Alpine) -- Would you like to be part of creating your own special garden where Monarch Butterflies can thrive? You’re invited to learn more on Saturday April 30th at 1 p.m. at the Alpine Town Hall (Alpine Woman’s Club), 2156 Alpine Blvd in Alpine.

Milkweed is the only plant that the Monarchs can lay their eggs on. Without milkweed the monarchs cannot reproduce. In the past year Monarchs have declined by 90% due to pesticides and development.

Speakers will be Carlette Anderson, Director of Alpine’s Community Wildlife Habitat Program, and Jon Green, former Director of Back Country Land Trust.

“With your help, we can help the Monarch butterflies lay their eggs in your garden,” says Carlette Anderson. Milkweed plants will be available for purchase.

If you are unable to attend, and would like to order milkweed plants, please call Jon Green at 619-504-8181.