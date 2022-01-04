LEFT IN THE DARK BY SULLIVAN SOLAR? HERE ARE SOME HELPFUL RESOURCES

East County News Service
January 4, 2022 (San Diego) – Sullivan Solar Power’s license has been suspended by the State Contractors Licensing Board after many complaints. Sullivan closed its operations and stopped responding to customers’ inquiries, as ECM previously reported. Fortunately, help is available. If you are a current or past Sullivan Solar customer, the California Solar Storage Association (CALSSA) recommends several resources, including a state-run solar recovery fund to help homeowners harmed by a solar contractor, as well as informational sites and access to contractors to complete unfinished work.
- It has been reported that some customers have received notification that they may receive a “mechanics lien” on their property filed by unpaid contractors and equipment suppliers. CALSSA recommends all customers in this circumstance visit the California Contractors State License Board’s (CSLB) webpage on “Understanding Mechanics Liens”[1] or download the CSLB guide “A Homeowner’s Guide to Preventing Mechanics Liens.”[2]
- A number of CALSSA’s member companies may be willing to assist customers with servicing their solar and/or storage equipment or completing the process of having their solar systems permitted and connected to the grid. If Sullivan Solar Power is not responding to you, and you would like to be connected with these member companies, you can complete the form on our “Consumer Protection Hotline.”[3]
- If Sullivan Solar Power installed an LG Energy Solution battery (formerly LG Chem) for you and subsequently contacted you about a recall of the product, please contact the LG Energy Solution “Recall Hotline” at resuservice@lgensol.com or 888-737-8104.
- The CSLB is managing a “Solar Recovery Fund.” The CSLB describes this program as being “…designed to provide recourse for owners of single-family residences who were financially harmed by a solar contractor because of poor workmanship, project abandonment, or unlawful business practices.” To file a claim to access this fund, go here[4] (English) or here[5] (Spanish).
For any additional questions, feel free to email CALSSA Deputy Director, Josh Buswell-Charkow at josh@calssa.org.
The California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA) is the state’s largest clean energy business group with over 700 member companies representing an array of businesses that manufacture, design, install, finance and provide other resources to the growing local solar and storage market in California. Learn more at www.calssa.org.
