LEFT IN THE DARK BY SULLIVAN SOLAR? HERE ARE SOME HELPFUL RESOURCES

East County News Service

January 4, 2022 (San Diego) – Sullivan Solar Power’s license has been suspended by the State Contractors Licensing Board after many complaints. Sullivan closed its operations and stopped responding to customers’ inquiries, as ECM previously reported. Fortunately, help is available. If you are a current or past Sullivan Solar customer, the California Solar Storage Association (CALSSA) recommends several resources, including a state-run solar recovery fund to help homeowners harmed by a solar contractor, as well as informational sites and access to contractors to complete unfinished work.

For any additional questions, feel free to email CALSSA Deputy Director, Josh Buswell-Charkow at josh@calssa.org.

The California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA) is the state’s largest clean energy business group with over 700 member companies representing an array of businesses that manufacture, design, install, finance and provide other resources to the growing local solar and storage market in California. Learn more at www.calssa.org.