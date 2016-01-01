Lemon Fest coming to St. John of the Cross this weekend

East County News Service

Sept. 17, 2025 (Lemon Grove) -- The annual St. John of the Cross Catholic Parish Fall Festival, the Lemon Fest, is coming to the church on Broadway this weekend.

The community event, from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 20 and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 21, will feature a car show and lemon baking contest.

Other festival highlights will include carnival games, raffles, live performances, food & craft vendors, a beer garden, White Elephant sale and more.

St. John of the Cross is at 8086 Broadway in Lemon Grove.

 

 


