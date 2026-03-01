Lemon Grove history comes alive with Dona Clabby on March 5

East County News Service

March 1, 2026 (Lemon Grove) -- The Lemon Grove Historical Society will peel back a few layers of local history this month through the eyes of one of its most dedicated residents.

At 7 p.m., Thursday, March 5, the LGHS's "History Alive" lecture series will bring Dona Clabby to the H. Lee House Cultural Center in Treganza Heritage Park to share her thoughts and memories as part of program called “The Way We Were.”

Dona, 91, and her late husband, Tom Clabby, who died at age 84 in 2023, were part and parcel of the evolution of Lemon Grove from a community of citrus groves to a diverse, incorporated city.

Lemon Grove has long prided itself as the "Best Climate on Earth," but its history includes much more than the weather, and Dona Clabby has lived in the city for more than 65 years, with a plethora of memories she will touch on at the lectre.

Having raised their three children in the community, Dona and Tom Clabby are and were representative of the generation that bridged the gap between the town’s rural roots and its modern civic identity.

Tom Clabby’s 14 years of service on the Lemon Grove City Council (1994-2008) provided him (and Dona) with a front-row seat to the city's growth. Like Dona, Tom Clabby was a graduate of Hoover High. Tom Clabby served in the Koreah War before a 40-year creer at Rohr Industries. Clabby was also driving force on the design and building of Civic Center Park, since renamed Treganza Heritage Park.

Founded in 1970, the LGHS hosts the "History Alive" series on the first Thursday of every month. The series is designed to bring history out of the archives and into the present.

The event is free to the public and held at 3205 Olive St. in Lemon Grove where there is ample, well-lit parking.

You can also find out more about the Clabbys and Lemon Grove's past here.