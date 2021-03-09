LEMON GROVE HOLDS VIRTUAL COMMUNITY WORKSHOP ON HOUSING MARCH 9

East County News Service

March 9, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – Do you have ideas about housing in Lemon Grove? The city invites you to join a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, March 9 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can also fill out a community questionnaire on how the city can better address housing needs for everyone in Lemon Grove.

Your ideas could help shape Lemon Grove for years to come.

To join the community meeting on March 9, click this Zoom meeting link: http://bit.ly/lghousingworkshop2

To take the community questionnaire on housing, click here: Community Questionnaire





