LEMON GROVE HOLDS VIRTUAL COMMUNITY WORKSHOP ON HOUSING MARCH 9

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

March 9, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – Do you have ideas about housing in Lemon Grove?  The city invites you to join a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, March 9 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can also fill out a community questionnaire on how the city can better address housing needs for everyone in Lemon Grove.

Your ideas could help shape Lemon Grove for years to come.

To join the community meeting on March 9, click this Zoom meeting link: http://bit.ly/lghousingworkshop2 

To take the community questionnaire on housing, click here:  Community Questionnaire 



 


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon