LEMON GROVE LIONS CLUB HOSTS QUARTERMANIA

Source: Lemon Grove Lions Club

April 7, 2022 (Lemon Grove) - Lemon Grove Lions Club will host Quartermania, a cross between an auction, a raffle and bingo. The event will feature preview shopping at 10:30 a.m., quarter auction from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and a light lunch at 12: 00pm. Bring plenty of quarters as you will need them to bid on auction items.

It will be Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Miguel High School Multi-Cultural Event Center, 8585 Blossom Lane, Spring Valley, CA 91977.

The cost of admission is $25, which includes an auction paddle, an opportunity drawing ticket and a light lunch. Additional paddles are available for purchase. All proceeds raised will benefit our local service projects, such as Lemon Grove Food Distribution, Lions Speech Foundation, The San Diego Center for the Blind, and many other programs

Possible Vendors include Party Lite, Pampered Chef, Nice & Bella, Zanna Do Sweet Treats, Handmade Soaps & Candles, Simply Scarves and more.

Don’t miss out! Tickets are on sale now and can be reserved by calling JoAnne Burke at 619-316-3225. You can also purchase tickets at the door.

Lions Club Mission Statement: to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace, and promote both local and international understanding.