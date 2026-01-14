Lemon Grove residents look to halt retail sales of commercially bred birds

Photo of petition-gathering outside of Sprouts in Lemon Grove courtesy Amit Dhuleshia Photo of petition-gathering outside of Sprouts in Lemon Grove courtesy Amit Dhuleshia

By Karen Pearlman

Jan. 22, 2026 (Lemon Grove) -- A group of Lemon Grove residents and regional animal welfare advocates are launching a formal bid to update local pet sale regulations, aiming to make Lemon Grove the next California city to prohibit the retail sale of commercially bred birds.

A proposed "Rescue-Only Pet Store Standards" initiative seeks to expand existing state protections that currently cover only dogs, cats and rabbits. Since signature gathering began on Jan. 10, petitioners report collecting hundreds of signatures from local voters as they move toward qualifying for the November 2026 municipal ballot.

Under the proposed Lemon Grove ordinance, Chapter 6.10, pet stores within city limits would be prohibited from selling any bird unless it was obtained from an animal shelter, humane society or nonprofit rescue organization.

The measure specifically targets "companion birds" such as parrots, parakeets, doves, finches and cockatiels, while exempting poultry sold for agricultural or backyard flock purposes, including chickens, ducks, geese and turkeys.

While more than 30 California cities (including Lemon Grove, Santee, La Mesa, El Cajon and San Diego) have "rescue-only" laws, those ordinances were designed to align with state-wide mandates that only apply to dogs, cats and rabbits.

West Hollywood is currently the only California city that has officially passed a comprehensive ban prohibiting the retail sale of birds

A new wave for birds

The effort in Lemon Grove is part of a "second wave" of local legislation aimed at closing the "avian loophole" left by state law. There are also efforts to apply the same rescue-only law for the sales of reptiles and other animals.

Animal advocate Amit Dhuleshia, who is coordinating the effort alongside a group of about a dozen volunteers, states that the initiative is a necessary response to "bird mills" -- large-scale commercial breeding operations.

"In these operations, thousands of birds are kept in rows of barren cages, denied the ability to flock, fly, or express natural behaviors," Dhuleshia said. "Birds are highly social, intelligent animals who need space and specialized care. Right now, dogs, cats and rabbits are protected from this retail pipeline; birds deserve that same level of protection."

He said the hope is that "once we show it works, residents in La Mesa and Santee will see that pet stores can thrive without selling mill-bred birds."

Regional, national trends

The Lemon Grove push mirrors a growing legislative trend across Southern California. In late 2025, West Hollywood adopted the state’s most comprehensive ban, which includes birds, reptiles and fish, set to take effect in May 2026.

The problem of commercial animal sales is often described as a "double-edged sword" as it fuels an oversupply of companion animals while at the same time clogging the shelter system with unwanted animals when "impulse buys" don't work out.

Studies show that about 42 percent of dog owners and 43 percent of cat owners still acquire their pets from a store or commercial source rather than a shelter.

Despite the rise of "rescue-only" laws for dogs and cats, the retail sale of other animals like birds, reptiles and small mammals remains a massive commercial sector.

In 2025, U.S. pet industry expenditures reached $157 billion, of which a reported $34 billion is spent on "supplies, live animals and over-the-counter medicine.

While dog/cat sales are declining in stores, 6.1 million U.S. households now own birds. Because birds aren't protected by the same retail bans as dogs, they are often mass-bred in "mills" that prioritize quantity over socialization, leading to behavioral issues that result in surrender.

Updating the retail model

Proponents in Lemon Grove argue that their measure is not a punishment for local businesses that sell companion animals but a modernization of the retail model.

At least one local pet store has been under fire by residents for its conditions for animals it sells. See that coverage here

"This approach is about encouraging a transition toward pet supplies, services, and rescue partnerships rather than the sale of birds as commodities," Dhuleshia said.

Supporters point to local polling suggesting that more than 70 percent of residents favor extending rescue-only standards to birds, citing concerns over abandonment and the high volume of adoptable birds already in regional shelters.

The move toward the ballot

To qualify for the November ballot, the group must gather about 1,700 verified signatures from registered Lemon Grove voters.

If the initiative meets the signature threshold, the Lemon Grove City Council will have the option to adopt the ordinance directly or let the voters decide at the ballot box this fall.

The coalition has set an internal deadline for the end of April to allow time for the San Diego County Registrar of Voters to validate the names before they Council formally considers the measure in June or July.

Dhuleshia said that those who want to sign the petition should head to the Lemon Grove Sprouts Farmers Market from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays.

His group also conducts door-to-door canvassing in Lemon Grove neighborhoods.