Less water, more problems – California, six states miss key Colorado River deadline

By Rachel Becker, CalMatters

Photo: Drought-stricken Lake Mead on the Colorado River in August 2022. (File photo by Christopher Clark/U.S. Bureau of Reclamation)

This story was originally published by CalMatters.

November 16, 2025 (San Diego) - After two fraught years of negotiations amid dire projections for the Colorado River’s reservoirs, California and six other states that rely on the river’s water have yet again failed to reach a deal — despite a federal deadline.

“While more work needs to be done, collective progress has been made that warrants continued efforts to define and approve details for a finalized agreement,” the states said. The written statement released Tuesday included no details about how they plan to manage the river after the current rulebook expires at the end of next year.

Officials at the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the federal stewards for the river under the Department of the Interior, have threatened to impose their own plan in the absence of a deal.

“Two years. And the lack of progress, in light of how perilous the conditions are on the Colorado — it’s unacceptable,” said Mark Gold, former director of Water Scarcity Solutions at the Natural Resources Defense Council and a board member of the Southern California water import giant, the Metropolitan Water District.

The federal government frequently sets deadlines on the Colorado River, but it almost never enforces them.

Negotiations now continue in advance of another deadline, in February, for a seven-state deal. Scott Cameron, acting head of the Bureau of Reclamation, said in June that the goal is to “parachute” the states’ agreement into the ongoing federal planning process, in time to finalize a plan by May or June next year.

Yet the states remain deadlocked even as the agreements that currently govern the river near expiration.

Elizabeth Koebele, a political science professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, suspects that relationships between the states have become too fractured , and water too scarce, for deadlines to effectively motivate them.

“We have less water, and it’s caused more rippling problems,” Koebele told CalMatters . “You’re cutting a smaller pie, for more people.”